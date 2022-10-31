Credit Suisse Group Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $17.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

