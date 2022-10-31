Credit Suisse Group Trims Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price to 1,070.00

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.67.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.62. 144,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,213. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

About Carlsberg A/S

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.