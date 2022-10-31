Credit Suisse Group Trims Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price to 1,070.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.67.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.62. 144,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,213. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.