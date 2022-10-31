Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115.04 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $115.04 million and $21.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001277 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

