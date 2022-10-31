Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.99 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $112.99 million and $22.77 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001256 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00018019 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
