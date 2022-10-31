Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 7% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $46.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00092524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007172 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.