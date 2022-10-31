Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,717. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $38.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Articles

