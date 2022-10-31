Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.71

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 2732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 70.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.