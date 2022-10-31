Crystal Rock Capital Management Purchases 6,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 3.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,237 shares of company stock worth $6,790,581 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $43.22. 72,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,567. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

