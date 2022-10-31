Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 1,475 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 5.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after buying an additional 44,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $258.95. 11,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,312. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average of $240.70. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

