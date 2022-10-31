Crystal Rock Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.20 and a 200-day moving average of $309.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

