Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CYVF stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $68.25.
About Crystal Valley Financial
