Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Shares of CYVF stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers consumer, personal, and home equity loans and lines; mortgage products; and business loans, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

