CTI BioPharma (CTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 1.2 %

CTIC stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.90. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $102,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,615,599 shares of company stock worth $46,670,570 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $73,000.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.