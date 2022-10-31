CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on CTP in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on CTP from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Monday. CTP has a one year low of 13.83 and a one year high of 13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 13.90.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.