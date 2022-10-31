Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.56. 87,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,352. The firm has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $274.81.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

