Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.76. 11,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,719. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.