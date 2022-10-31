Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 82,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

