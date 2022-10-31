Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $35.34 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,842,332. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $423.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,567. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 427.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.23.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

