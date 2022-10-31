Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $42.32 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.01. 172,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $322.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

