Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $75.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $75,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

