Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $155.06. 9,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

