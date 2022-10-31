Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 39,662 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

VZ traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $37.42. 678,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,072,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

