Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Humana by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after buying an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of Humana stock traded up $4.56 on Monday, reaching $559.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.19. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $560.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.67.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

