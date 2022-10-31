Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,287 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $38,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 188,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

