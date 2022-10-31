Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.70 to $13.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CURLF opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.