Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.00. 70,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,666. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

