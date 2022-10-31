Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,125 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 140,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $106.39. 33,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,382. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87.

