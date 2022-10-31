Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.99.

