Curran Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,138 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,510. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

