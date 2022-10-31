cVault.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,395.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $56.71 million and $25,395.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,670.52 or 0.27690370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

