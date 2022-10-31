CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $94.84. 95,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,041. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

