CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 54.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,695,000 after purchasing an additional 316,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 87.3% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 170,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

