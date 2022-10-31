CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,249,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 2,851,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,953.7 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $8.21 on Monday. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CYAGF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

