Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.93 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

