Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 13,160 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.49. 113,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,155. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

