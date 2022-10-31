Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 179,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,329,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $566.80. 3,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,971. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.91 and a 200-day moving average of $648.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.81.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

