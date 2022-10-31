Dakota Wealth Management Buys 35,376 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,376 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,786,322 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

