Dakota Wealth Management Buys 396 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.90. 446,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,962,289. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

