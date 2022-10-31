Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $113.62. The stock had a trading volume of 880,411 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

