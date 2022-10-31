Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 44,457 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

