Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Cut to 107.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from 108.00 to 107.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,349. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

