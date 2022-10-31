Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells $1,446,053.70 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.14. 1,085,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,101. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.