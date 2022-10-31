Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,823. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

