DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 82,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25. DaVita has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $124.81.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Barclays cut their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DaVita by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.