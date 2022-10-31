DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. 80,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. DaVita has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.