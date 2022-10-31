DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Cowen lowered their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.