DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $105.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00245859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00069547 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,748,042 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.