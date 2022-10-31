Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

NYSE:DE opened at $396.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.35. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

