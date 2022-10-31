Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $47.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.52. 19,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

