Delphi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 83,113 BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund makes up about 0.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI remained flat at $10.37 during trading on Monday. 722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

