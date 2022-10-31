Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $22.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $194.46. 40,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.